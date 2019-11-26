Free parking announced for Arun over Christmas period

Christmas shoppers in Arun will be able to park for free on Saturdays during the festive season in several council-run car parks.

The free parking offer aims to encourage more people to shop in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton town centres and support the local shops and businesses in the run-up to Christmas Day.

This includes Small Business Saturday on December 7, a national event aimed at supporting, inspiring and promoting small business all year round.

The car parks and dates of the free parking are as follows:

Small Business Saturday free parking, on December 7, at St Martins and Manor House car parks in Littlehampton, and Lyon Street and Hothamton car parks in Bognor Regis

Christmas free parking, on November 30, December 7, 14 and 21, at Manor House car park in Littlehampton and Fitzleet in Bognor Regis.

Councillor Dan Purchese, Arun District Council’s cabinet member for neighbourhood services, said: “Our town centres have a great deal to offer and we’re delighted to be supporting our business community by offering free parking in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton again during this festive period.

“The run-up to Christmas is a great time to explore the town centre shops, restaurants and cafes and help to boost trade locally.”

The free parking does not include any privately-run car parks. Disabled bays will also remain strictly for the use of blue badge holders only.