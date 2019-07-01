Goodwood awarded for 'outstanding support' of charity

Goodwood Estate has been recognised for its 'outstanding support' to an RAF welfare charity.

At the RAF Benevolent Fund's annual awards ceremony on Thursday in London, the Outstanding Support from an Organisation award was won by Goodwood. The award recognises organisations the fund receives support from.

The RAF Benevolent Fund was chosen beneficiary for the 2018 Goodwood Revival, resulting in a generous donation of £45,465. This was raised through daily bucket collections and proceeds from the charity ball held on the festival’s Saturday evening.

Air vice-marshal David Murray, chief executive at the RAF Benevolent Fund, said: "Huge congratulations to Goodwood for this well-deserved award. Out annual awards night is a fantastic opportunity to thank all of our incredible fundraisers and supporters, their enthusiasm and generosity truly means the world to us.

"This year's awards take place in out centenary year, and this week we launched a major campaign to double the number of people we reach. This means that spreading the word about how the fund can support the RAF family is just as important as raising funds.

"By tirelessly showing their support and dedication, Goodwood is helping us achieve both goals and for that I can't begin to express out gratitude.

"From all of us here at the fund — thank you."

In addition to supporting the Fund throughout Goodwood Revival, Goodwood Road Racing Club’s 2018 Christmas Ball also raised a further £7,385 for the Fund.

A spokesman collecting the award on behalf of the Duke of Richmond and Gordon said: "In addition to motor racing, a very important part of the whole celebrating of Goodwood is aircraft. In fact, the motor circuit was originally the perimeter track of RAF Westhampnett, which Douglas Bader famously flew his last flight from.

"The site has a rich history that we're all very proud of, and it also continued to play an important part in the late years of the war and D-Day itself too.

"We're keen to continue emphasising the importance of the RAFthrough our events here at Goodwood. This means we’re able to reach an audience not only of people who remember some of all that, but also a much younger audience who may not yet realise the importance of the Royal Air Force.”

