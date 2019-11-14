Guests given 'glimpse into the future' at fundraising evening at home of Rolls-Royce

The home of Rolls-Royce was recently 'honoured to become' the stage for a fundraising evening for The Sussex Snowdrop Trust.

More than 100 invited guests gathered at the Goodwood-based Global Centre of Manufacturing Excellence in aid of the unique charity, which provides nursing care at home for children who have a life-threatening or terminal illness, and offers emotional and financial support for their families.

A spokesman for Rolls-Royce said guests were treated to a 'glimpse into the future of luxury' in the form of the 'marque’s revolutionary' Vision Vehicle, 103EX, which has recently returned home to Rolls-Royce after touring the globe for almost four years.

He added: "The highlight of the evening, however, was an opportunity to enter the Rolls-Royce Studio, an area normally reserved for discerning patrons of the marque. Guests were treated to the dramatic unveil of a unique, Bespoke Rolls-Royce Cullinan."

Di Levantine, chair and co-founder of The Sussex Snowdrop Trust, said: “We were absolutely thrilled to work with Rolls-Royce as they have been so generous to the charity over the years. The business employs several Snowdrop parents who know how special our nurses and counsellor are in providing vital support through their child’s illness.

"We were particularly pleased to be able to share this evening with an incredible Snowdrop child who has endured so much in his young life. He was born with a complex heart condition and he has recently undergone a heart transplant operation and the trust has been there every step of his journey.

"This evening has demonstrated Rolls-Royce’s commitment to helping others in their local community. They have gone the extra mile to ensure our guests had a wonderful time and have contributed to our fundraising. We cherish their ongoing support.”

Andrew Ball, head of corporate relations at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said The Sussex Snowdrop Trust was 'one of the first' annual house charities.

He added: "We have maintained a close relationship ever since. The charity is based at Walberton, just a few miles from the Home of Rolls-Royce and so we were delighted to host this fundraising event.

"As a global company, we believe it’s very important for us to be involved in and connected to our local community.”