Gym and offices at Bosham business centre approved
Plans to build a gym and offices at a Bosham business centre have been approved by Chichester District Council.
Friday, 8th October 2021, 10:48 am
The application for the one-storey, L-shaped building at the Broadbridge Business Centre, Delling Lane, was given the nod by the planning committee on Wednesday (October 6).
The meeting was told that the plans made minor adjustments to a similar scheme which was given permission in 2020.
To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for BO/21/02186/FUL.