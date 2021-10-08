Gym and offices at Bosham business centre approved

The application for the one-storey, L-shaped building at the Broadbridge Business Centre, Delling Lane, was given the nod by the planning committee on Wednesday (October 6).

The meeting was told that the plans made minor adjustments to a similar scheme which was given permission in 2020.

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for BO/21/02186/FUL.