Here are the shops and bars that have opened in Chichester in the last year
With the high street ever changing, plenty of shops and bars have come and gone over the years.
Friday 15 November 2019 14:32
Listed here, are some of those that have opened in Chichester this year, and also ones that are set to open their doors in the near future.
1. Poundland
The new Poundland store opened in East Street earlier this month. Kate Shemilt ks190599-3
jpimedia
2. Hays Travel (formally Thomas Cook)
The former Thomas Cook branch in East Street, Chichester, was reopened to the public under new ownership and all staff members were 'offered their positions back', after Hays Travel bought 404 of the company's collapsed network of shops. SUS-191115-111039001
JPIMedia
3. Charles Clinkard
National footwear retailer Charles Clinkard opened its newest store in South Street at the end of October. It replaced technology store Solutions Inc, which closed in February SUS-191115-141244001
JPIMedia
4. The Entertainer
Chichester's former Poundland store in East Street was replaced by toy shop The Entertainer in Septemeber SUS-191115-141305001
JPIMedia
View more