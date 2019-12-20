Here's how you can get free prosecco on New Year's Eve in Chichester

On New Year's Eve this year, a Chichester bar will be giving out prosecco to celebrate three year's trading in the city.

The Rocking Horse in South Street will be handing out a free glass of prosecco to the first 50 people who go into the cocktail bar on New Year's Eve.

The offer begins from 6pm.

How have the three years been for co-owner Alexandre Beaulieu?

"They have been really good," he said, "We do quite well for a small independent business we are in a niche market and we do out own infusion of spirits and our own fruit purees.

"I really enjoy the work. It's what I have been doing with my twin brother [co-owner] since we left university. We have another one in Worthing which has been going for five-and-a-half years.

"New years eve is going to be a busy night and we have always wanted to give something back to our regulars."