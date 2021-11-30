Here's when Cruise and Sports Direct will open in Chichester

High-end fashion outlet Cruise, and sporting retailer Sports Direct have both made plans to open up brand-new shops in the former New Look site in East Street.

The application for Cruise was submitted earlier this month and ends speculation about what could fill the space of the old New Look store.

Fashion retailer to open in Chichester's former New Look siteShortly after the closure of New Look, plans requesting permission to respray the shopfront with paint and install new signage were submitted by Sports Direct.

East Street Chichester

Sports Direct confirms plans for Chichester move and hints at possible Game returnA sign in the shop window shows the logos of both companies and announced that both businesses will be moving into the East Street site in the Spring.