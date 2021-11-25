Here's when this brand-new Chichester deli is opening

Just a stone's throw from the Market Cross, West Street Deli will open in the city from 9.30am on Wednesday (December 1).

Owner and experienced butcher and chef Jonathan Jones said he is 'extremely excited' about opening and said he has had an 'amazing' response from Cicestrians.

"There's definitely been a bit of a buzz," he said, "I was outside the other day giving the shop front a clean and I was stopped in half-an-hour by probably at least a dozen times by people.

"The response has been amazing. I have been blown away by it to be honest.

"It has all been very positive - people are excited - and it is an independent business which helps."

Cheese will be the deli's speciality and Jonathan said customers can request cheeses to be ordered in.

The deli will also sell products from Italy to India and a number of countries in between and plans on sourcing local produce as well as more niché stock from further afield.

Foodies can expect an array meats and cheeses and take-away sandwiches in the summer months.

"I have made a particular effort to source produce that you wouldn't find in supermarkets."

He added that he expects Wednesday to be 'very busy'.