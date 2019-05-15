Hilton staff celebrate 100th anniversary by supporting worthy causes

Hilton Avisford Park staff recently hosted a special event to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Hilton.

The celebration included cheque presentations to various recipients of funds raised by the hotel during 2018.

The cheques were presented by Simon Sheehan, director of the DM Thomas Foundation for Young People, a foundation which partners closely with the hotel. A total of seven local good causes and charities were grateful to receive grants of £830 each for a wide range of projects, from school benches to funds towards respite breaks.

The recipients and guests then enjoyed celebratory cupcakes and traditional Hilton recipe brownies before joining together for a group photograph amongst a cascade of balloons.