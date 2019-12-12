How are some of Chichester's newest shop arrivals getting on?

Here's how two of Chichester's newest independent retailers are getting on...

The welcome arrival of pop-up shops in North Street has seen success as the City Grocer, Winter's Moon, Gnarley Tree and Vintage and Very Nice opened in the city last month.

The businesses have moved into the site of former Andrew McDowell and has been split up to accommodate the different shops.

Daryl Bowen, owner of the City Grocer, said the other local traders are benefiting from the shop's success and said: "It's going marvellously well.

"We have had a really good response from everyone. Everyone says it's nice to see real food and food you can actually cook with.

"The focus on local and fresh has been appreciated bu locals and it supports at least 18 other local suppliers who come through us."

Daryl Bowen, owner of the City Grocer

Now Daryl says the focus is on 'gearing up for Christmas' but said he hopes the shop can become a permanent fixture in the city.

Julia Grant runs Winter's Moon and is sharing space with Jonny Schofield who owns sustainable clothing company Gnarly Tree.

Julia said: "It's going really well. The people have been very positive about finding something different on the high street and have been showing their support by spending their money with us.

"We have had people discover us an others who have been with us quite a while."

Julia Grant, owner of Winter's Moon

She added there is a possibility of the shop finding a permanent home in Chichester but said she would 'have to see how the rest of the time goes'.

"People come here not just for shopping so I think there are opportunities to have on the high street."