Independent Bosham business to close down after 29 years of trading

A Bosham shop owner has put its imminent closure down to the prominence of online shopping.

Steve Filary, who has owned ski shop Rinskis for 29 years, said he felt 'bitter' but thanked his loyal customers after the store announced it would be closing due to the financial pressures that come with the 'proliferation of online only companies'.

He said: "It's my company and my life. We have had wonderful messages and a lot of people are disappointed.

"I want to say thank you to all the good customers from the bottom of my heart.

"I don't want to thank the people who came into the shop, tried clothes on for half an hour, and then left after saying they had found it cheaper online. It is bad taste, cheeky and rude."

Steve said the store will be closing at the end of next week and 'should be a wake up call for the high street'.

He added: "We have been going 29 years and it has been getting tougher and tougher.

"We have had so many people come in to just try clothes on and buy them cheaper online. It is killing us and it is killing the high street.

"We cannot compete against Amazon and eBay. We have had meetings with Chichester MP Gillian Keegan. She is aware and is trying to put on tariffs. It doesn't help when people like [Donald] Trump are saying don't do it."

Steve, who ran the shop with Robyn Vowers and Em Stapleton, also pointed to the affect of Brexit, claiming that people 'don't know whether to travel' abroad meaning they are less likely to buy items from a ski shop.

"We are not in a good place," he said.

"Not having enough business in the winter mean we don't have enough for investment in the summer.

"At the beginning of this year, we were down in the first quarter. We thought it might be a glitch but the summer has been a non starter. It is a poor situation."

Rinskis, which was first opened in Havant in 1990, moved to Delling Lane in Bosham in 2010.

Steve said: "It started when I wanted to build a ski slope in Havant but needed to start a job to get some credibility.

"I was quickly told that ski slopes don't make much money and are a bit of a liability. We were in East Street and pretty much the only shop there.

"After nine years, we moved into a bigger premises."

In a post on Facebook, Rinskis, said its decision to cease trading was made with 'great regret' .

It added: "We wish to advise you that we're having a closing down sale in-store and online until our doors are closed for good. We would like to thank you for your support over the last 29 years.

"So come and join us in-store to take full advantage of our bargain prices! Once it's gone, it's gone!"

Steve has plans to continue with Ski Boots and eBikes 'either here or somewhere else, in due course' and asked customers to 'keep in touch'.