Independent business has 'fantastic' welcome to Chichester

The owner of a new independent business in Chichester has called the response from residents 'fantastic'.

Florists, Hedge Rose, opened three weeks ago in The Hornet and has received 'good luck' cards from friends and other passers-by as well as compliments shouted from cars as they drive past.

Some of the store's wares

Owner Meg Windell, from Eastergate, has been in the floristry trade for more than 15 years and called the public response to the shop opening 'fantastic'.

"There has been a lot of positive feedback from all the local people in Chichester — people are over the moon that we are here. A lot of people are please that the shop is up and running again and is being occupied.

"We are offering something a little bit different and tailor made."

Meg said there were plans for floristry workshops in the future for budding florists to create their own seasonal displays and plans to take on more staff. For more information on the store visit the website here: https://hedgerose.uk/

