Lock and security business which has been in Bognor for more than 30 years moving to Chichester

The Lock Centre has been trading out of The Old Fire Station in High Street, Bognor Regis, since 1985, providing cctv systems, alarms, locks, safes and other forms of security to home and business owners for nearly 40 years.

Now, though, the owners of the business have announced that The Lock Centre will be moving to new offices in Chichester at the end of the month.

A spokesperson confirmed that, though the business would no longer have a presence in the town centre, it will continue to offer all the same products and services from its new office in Chichester.

The lock centre, which has traded out of Bognor Regis for more than 30 years, is set to move to Chichester. Photo: Google Maps

A spokesperson for City Talk said: “With the downturn in retail economy, we have decided to leave The Old Fire Station that has been home of the Lock Centre for over 30 years.