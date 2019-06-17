Love Local, Shop Local: Celebrating the city's salons and spas

As part of Chichester BID’s Love Local, Shop Local campaign that aims to raise awareness of businesses across the city, this week we’re looking at some of the thriving salons, spas and health centres keeping their visitors looking and feeling great.

Celebrating five years in the city centre, Posh Beauty Medispa and Salon in St Peter’s has marked the milestone with a recent refurbishment, creating a luxurious environment for

The Creations shop in Southgate

clients to enjoy beauty treatments as well as non-surgical skincare procedures.

The team pride themselves on researching and delivering the latest products and treatments in the industry to help benefit clients while also focusing on providing a friendly and knowledgeable service.

Likewise, The Glorious Spa Company in South Street, which has five local salons, focus on providing a happy and approachable service while also offering monthly deals and offers.

The company is passionate about supporting the local city as Olivia Robertson explains; “We work closely with Chichester College to give students an opportunity to experience hands-on training and development. We also employ locally, helping the city’s people.”

The team at Posh Beauty Medispa and Salon in St Peter's

Another local business that has a strong commitment to supporting the local city through employment, training opportunities and charity work is Creations Hair Salon in Southgate.

Emma Shepherd of Creations, commented: “We invest tens of thousands every year in training our team so they can be the best in the industry, and this is reflected in the services we offer and the feedback we receive from customers.”

The salon, which has been in Chichester for 22 years, completed an extensive refit at the start of 2019 to better accommodate their clients and services, and there are plans to do the same in their nearby barbershop.

As well as the plethora of beauty businesses in the city centre, there are also plenty of health and wellness providers including The Body Suite in East Street. A hidden gem, the studio offers an ever-evolving roster of classes including pilates, yoga, feldenkrais and pole fitness.

The Body Suite in East Street

Describing the studio as a community in itself, Studio Director Dee Bodle commented: “All are welcome and there is no judgement. We have clients from all walks of life who come to enjoy the quality of the classes led by our highly experienced teachers as well as the sociable and friendly atmosphere.”

As with the other businesses, The Body Suite is offering training and development to the city centre with the launch of their Teacher Training course under The Bodeswell Academy.

“This helps to bring new teachers into the studio and provides additional training opportunities for many more people as the field of health and wellbeing continues to grow,” explained Dee.

Despite reports about the decline of the high street, these businesses are optimistic about the future as they continue to thrive and grow, but they do urge shoppers and visitors to help by supporting local companies.

Jude Hill, Founder of Posh Beauty, said: “We speak to lots of people who don't realise their online bargain hunting is affecting small businesses. Customers who used to buy products from us are now able to buy them slightly cheaper online, and who can blame them?

"But it does have an impact on us and we have had to take it all on board and adapt our business to the new climate. We're all going to need to buy things online or from a supermarket from time to time but a few trips to a local business really does make a huge difference to them.”

Emma from Creations shares the same views, adding, “People are concerned about ’The death of the high street’ but if people do not support the local businesses they won’t be around in the future.”

With a recent refurbishment, creating a luxurious environment for clients to enjoy beauty treatments as well as non-surgical skincare procedures. The team pride themselves on researching and delivering the latest products and treatments in the industry to help benefit clients while also focusing on providing a friendly and knowledgeable service.

Likewise, The Glorious Spa Company in South Street, which has five local salons, focus on providing a happy and approachable service while also offering monthly deals and offers.

The company is passionate about supporting the local city as Olivia Robertson explained: “We work closely with Chichester College to give students an opportunity to experience hands-

on training and development. We also employ locally, helping the city’s people.”

Another local business that has a strong commitment to supporting the local city through employment, training opportunities and charity work is Creations Hair Salon in Southgate.

Emma Shepherd of Creations, commented: “We invest tens of thousands every year in training our team so they can be the best in the industry, and this is reflected in the services

we offer and the feedback we receive from customers.”