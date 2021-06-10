Lower Lodge Candles was established in 2011 and since then has gone from strength to strength.

Lower Lodge Candles have been helping provide people stuck at home during the covid lockdown with a little bit of light and a whole lot of warmth.

Their wide range of scented delights, all hand-poured in the local area, have proved very popular – something Director Daniella Thompson admits has been a saving grace for the family business over the last year. And as the country continues its return to normality, Lower Lodge Candles are looking ahead and preparing to relocate their shop in Chichester, with the doors set to open at their new shop on June 14, just two minutes away from one of the factories where their candles are made.

Their sister company, candle manufacturer Contract Candles & Diffusers was set up by Daniella’s father in 1997, and for over 20 years, they have worked with some of the world’s leading brands and are widely recognised for their excellent quality in the industry.

Louise Thompson, one of the family members who have helped build the success of the company.

Lower Lodge Candles was established in 2011 and since then has gone from strength to strength, building up a wide range of aromatic candles and diffusers which proved so popular that they opened four shops in the area. The Covid pandemic was a jolt to them, as to so many others, and they had to close down their Horsham shop, leaving them with stores in Fernhurst and Guildford.

The industrious family didn’t let it phase them however, and instead set to work re-designing their website. It launched on June 1 last year – and they soon found there was a greater demand than ever for their product.

“The website has been our saving grace; it’s been hugely successful,” says Daniella.

“It is because people have been at home all the time, and I think a lot of people want that cosy warm feeling a scented candle can bring to your home. “A different fragrance also allows you to easily change the mood of a room or a home, and with everyone stuck inside for so long I think that was important to people. So the demand was really encouraging.”

The company take their inspiration from the countryside around them.

From the start the company have taken their inspiration from the countryside around them: their logo is designed after a large oak tree on their Fernhurst site, while their Oak Hills signature range of scents is inspired by nature, from blackcurrants and figs to sandalwood, lemongrass, ginger and even the comforting scent of cashmere.

“We have an ethos that someone will always be able to find a fragrance that’s perfect for them,” says Daniella.

All their scents are available in a range of sizes, whether you’re looking for a beautiful, scented candle for your dining room, a luxury reed diffuser for your bathroom, or a gorgeous outdoor candle for your garden. They even produce a 2kg statement candle - which lasts for over 200 hours.

Every candle is hand-poured, every fragrance lovingly blended and every beautiful item carefully packed, wrapped and polished by a team of candle experts. And as well as gift sets and ‘Scentiment’ candles for events such as birthdays, the company can also provide a bespoke service for other businesses looking to design their own luxury scented candle range.

Louise and Daniella Thompson

They recently launched their own personalised wedding candle service which they expect to be hugely popular now restrictions on weddings have been lifted.

To find out more or to place and order, visit the website here.