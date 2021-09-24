Major Chichester fashion retailer to close

New Look in Chichester's East Street is the latest business to announce it would be closing down.

By Joe Stack
Friday, 24th September 2021, 11:25 am
Updated Friday, 24th September 2021, 11:26 am

A poster in the shop's window said the store would be closing on Sunday (October 3).

The poster reads: "Chichester, this isn't goodbye... It's see you soon. We're closing on Sunday October 3 but you can still shop at newlook.com."

The store was saved from closure in 2018 when the chain announced 60 branch closures.

East Street. Picture via Google Streetview

The company has been approached for comment.