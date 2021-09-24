Major Chichester fashion retailer to close
New Look in Chichester's East Street is the latest business to announce it would be closing down.
Friday, 24th September 2021, 11:25 am
Updated
Friday, 24th September 2021, 11:26 am
A poster in the shop's window said the store would be closing on Sunday (October 3).
The poster reads: "Chichester, this isn't goodbye... It's see you soon. We're closing on Sunday October 3 but you can still shop at newlook.com."
The store was saved from closure in 2018 when the chain announced 60 branch closures.
The company has been approached for comment.