Memories of Bunn Leisure shared as company sold

News that Selsey's Bunn Leisure had been sold to a US company sparked a mixed reaction from residents who shared their memories of the comapany.

The low-cost beach holiday company based in Selsey has been bought by Cove Communities in Phoenix, Arizona.

Residents and holiday goes shared their thoughts on the news on social media.

Max Boyce said: "I spent the first three years of my life living on site as my dad was a sales manager there. Later on I worked in the seafront pub, and Gladys, the manageress, remembered me as a small child. Had many a wild party there in the staff caravans."

Anita Starling responded: "I remember Bunn Leisure before anything was built. I’m in my late 60’s we came with a tent my parents hired donkey for half a day lol, spent years coming to Bunn as owners and visitors, I know of the American group, not sure what they will do with the site but it will lose the family feeling I think."

Hayley Oslar said she was 'very shocked' by the news. "My second home been going since 1970s my mum and dads ashes were sprinkled in the sea. Lovely memories we all had down there I'm going in two weeks time how and why did John Bunn do this his father was good friends with my dad, this is sad to see."

Becki Dicker joked the site could make a new home for Donald Trump and call it 'Trump Camping'.

Jefferey Groome had similar ideas. He said: "Is this yet another indication of us becoming the 51 state of the USA."