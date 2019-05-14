Michelin-starred chef announced for Goodwood Festival

Michelin-starred chef, Tom Kerridge, has been invited to host an 'exclusive series of days' at Goodwood House.

Guests who purchase the tickets will be invited to the home of the Duke and Duchess of Richmond and Gordon, Goodwood House, on either, Tuesday July 30, Wednesday July 31, Friday August 2and Saturday August 3.

A spokesman described it as a 'special opportunity' for a select group to enjoy the culinary skills of the two Michelin-strarred chef with tickets priced at £795 per person.

Tom said: "I am honoured and privileged to have been personally invited by the Duke of Richmond to create a magical food experience for racegoers at Glorious Goodwood.

"This is something that promises to be world-class fusion of premier horse racing and tip top food with the fines quality field to fork ingredients.

"I very much hope you can join me for a truly special day at the world’s most beautiful racecourse."

A spokesman for the Goodwood Estate said the day will begin with Champagne and canapés before a two-course lunch at the stately home.

Goodwood’s group executive chef Darron Bunn added: “This is a truly unique way to enjoy the Qatar Goodwood Festival in supreme style.

"Tom is a first-rate chef and he is going to create a fantastic once in a lifetime experience for those with a passion for food to enjoy the ultimate day at the races.”

The ticket price includes private parking at Goodwood House, champagne and canapes reception, lunch in the Ballroom of Goodwood House with Tom Kerridge, transport to the Qatar Goodwood Festival, Premier Richmond Enclosure admission, private area within the Secret Garden with Tom Kerridge, complimentary champagne, wine, beer and soft drinks, afternoon tea, a racing expert for the afternoon and return transport to Goodwood House.

To book, visit: www.goodwood.com or call 01243 775537 or e-mailreservations@gooodwood.com