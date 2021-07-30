M&S Chichester closing early 'on a short-term basis' as staff forced to self isolate
The M&S Food Hall at Portfield, Chichester, is the latest shop to be hit by the 'pingdemic'.
Friday, 30th July 2021, 6:02 pm
The store is set to close earlier at 6pm, instead of its usual closing time of 8pm, 'on a very short term basis' due to staff isolating after being alerted by the NHS Test and Trace App.
An M&S spokesperson said: “Our Portfield Foodhall is currently closing slightly earlier at 6pm on a very short-term basis due to a small number of colleagues isolating. Our customers can expect a return to our normal opening hours very soon.”
