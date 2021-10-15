New brewery arrives in Chichester

Nick Gillard, 62, of Whyke Road, set up Chi Brewery in November last year but due to pandemic related delays has not yet officially launched.

Having retired from running a printing business in London, Nick and his partner moved around the south before coming to settle in Chichester.

He said: "We have been interested in beer all of our lives and I have drunk plenty of it. We were talking about it for three months and took a unit in Hambrook and started messing with brewing recipes.

"We then spent nine months brewing beers and testing recipes.

"We asked the top brewers in the county what hops they would brew with if they weren't financially constrained and we brewed with those ingredients.

"We strive to emulate the beers original aroma and flavours. We study and emulate the local water analysis by adding minerals and acids to match. We buy the grain and hops grown in the area the beer was brewed to accurately capture the essence of the beer."

As part of the launch, Nick is hiring one head brewer, and two apprentices to learn on the job.

The brewery has three beers canned and ready to go: A session IPA, a New England IPA and a Kolsch.

He added: "I'm very excited. I think it is something I can do until the end."

The cans are 100 per cent recyclable and the decorative sleeves are biodegradable.