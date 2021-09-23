New Co-op store to open in East Wittering

The new 2900 sq ft store is opening soon, following a £629,000 investment from the retailer.

The shop includes a bakery, an Everground Fairtrade coffee machine, and customer car parking - with opening times being 7am-11pm seven days a week. It will run on 100 per cent renewable energy sourced by the Co-op.

Nigel Wicks, Co-op Area Manager, said: "We are extremely proud to be opening the new East Wittering store. We have worked to develop product range, choice and services that will create a compelling offer for the community.”

Jamie Bartle, Co-op store Manager, added: "Our store is committed to connecting communities and making a difference locally. Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life and we are looking forward to welcoming customers to our new store.”

A funding boost will be provided for the local area through the Co-op's Membership programme. Members of the scheme will unlock additional value through in-store offers, and will be rewarded with 2p for every pound spent on Co-op branded products. The Co-op will also donate the same amount to local causes.

Students in East Wittering who are TOTUM cardholders – the new name for NUS extra – will also receive a 10 per cent discount at the Co-op.