New Co-Op to open in Bognor Regis – creating 12 new jobs

A new Co-Op is set to open its doors in Bognor Regis tomorrow, following a £600,000 investment.

The new store in Chichester Road, Bognor, will see 12 new local jobs created.

Open between 7am and 10pm daily, the shop will run on 100 per cent renewable electricity.

There will be offers and promotions in and around the store to mark its launch.

Richard Purdy, Co-op Store Manager, said: “It is exciting to be opening Co-op’s newest store and we are looking forward to serving the community.”

Nicholas Witham, Co-op Area Manager, added: “Co-op is committed to making a difference and creating value in its communities – whether that is through creating new local jobs, giving back to local causes or, its support for local suppliers.

“It is all about delivering what our members and customers want, need and care about, conveniently.

“We also want the community to know that they can become a co-owner and Member of their Co-op.

“As a Member they raise money for local causes every time they swipe their Membership card when buying own-brand products.”

The shop will provide a funding boost for local causes through its membership scheme.

Members receive a five per cent reward when they purchase own-brand products, and Co-op gives a further one per cent to local causes.

The store includes a Costa coffee dispenser and bakery alongside its focus on fresh, chilled and healthy products, food-to-go, vegan and free-from foods, award winning wines, meal ideas and, essentials.

Co-op also offers a 10 per cent discount off groceries to TOTUM cardholders (the new name for the NUS extra card) to support students during their studies.

