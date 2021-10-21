New delicatessen to open in Chichester

Jonathan Jones, owner of Bosham Catering announced that the brand-new 'West Street Deli' will open its doors on December 1.

The trained butcher and chef of 17 years said launching the new shop was something he is 'extremely excited' about.

Feedback from the community has been positive, Jonathan said, and the city centre is 'crying out' for more independents.

Jonathan Jones outside his soon-to-be delicatessen

He said: "These are very challenging times — I have been looking for a place for years and Chichester has always been too expensive but now the rent has been reduced.

"I think landlords are realising that if they have a small shop — they are becoming a bit more flexible.

"Chichester is crying out for more independent businesses and I am confident that this will be popular."

The deli will sell products from Italy to India and a number of countries in between and plans on sourcing local produce as well as more niché stock from further afield.

Residents should expect an array meats and cheeses and take-away sandwiches in the summer months.