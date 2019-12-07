New restaurant opens in Bognor Regis

A new restaurant has opened its doors in Bognor Regis.

Ours in Bognor, which will serve 'home-cooked English cuisine', opened in Waterloo Square last Friday (November 29).

It moved into the building previously occupied by the Reminisce restaurant.

Joint-owner Sam Thompson, who will run the restaurant with Carla Rogers, said: "We opened after a couple of weeks of renovations. We brightened the place back up a bit and made it more to our pace.

"We will serve English cuisine, cooked fresh to order."

