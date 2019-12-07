New restaurant opens in Bognor - 'We have something for everyone'

A new restaurant has opened its doors in Bognor Regis.

Ours in Bognor, which will serve 'home-cooked English cuisine', opened in Waterloo Square last Friday (November 29).

It moved into the building previously occupied by the Reminisce restaurant, and will be run by Sam Thompson and Carla Rogers.

The business partners said: "We opened after a couple of weeks of renovations. We brightened the place back up a bit and made it more to our pace."

Carla said she has been a chef for more than 20 years, whilst Sam has 'worked front of house for a number of years'.

They added: "We are open for breakfast, lunch and evening meals.

"Our menu is home cooked primarily English cuisine, all dishes are cooked to order and made from fresh local produce where possible.

"We offer gluten free, vegan and vegetarian options along with a range of tasty homemade desserts. We have something for everyone.

"We offer daily specials, takeaway and local delivery options.

"We can cater for functions for around 40 people, and offer bespoke dining including buffets delivered to your venue.

"[We] offer a warm welcome and look forward to seeing you at Ours."

