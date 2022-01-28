New vintage clothing shop opens its doors in Bognor Regis

With racks of Levis jeans, Dickies workwear, Doc Martens boots and Champion shirts, the owner of a new vintage clothing shop on Station Road is hoping to provide an antidote to fast fashion.

The new shop is called Vintage Revolution and, opening at 9am this morning (January 28), it's giving customers a chance to experience their very own blast from the fashion-world's past. Owner Elliot Howard, 24, hopes the shop will encourage people to rethink their fashion choices, to invest in higher quality, older clothes, rather than buying something disposable on the cheap.

So far, he said, that message seems to be getting through. "(The first day has been) really busy. Our social media is starting to blow up, we're getting a lot of likes and followers. There's a lot of interest around us, people like that they don't have to go to Brighton to get this kind of stuff."

Elliot Howard (right) and staff member Dana Shepherd (left)

"There's nowhere else like this in Bognor," added staff member Dana Shepherd. "There's nowhere else that's got this nice, youthful vibe.

"There are a lot of young people here that like wearing vintage clothes and skate clothes and might feel like they don't really fit in, but we've got a bit of everything."