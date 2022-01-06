A new year has arrived and new resolutions have been made, with an estimated 50% of peoples resolutions being health and fitness related we thought we'd put together a list of some of the best places around Chichester where you can get your fitness fix.
1.
LANO Chichester off a dedicated yoga space with a light and bright studio with capacity for 30 + students. The studio can be heated for the hot classes or not for the unheated ones. There is a community space within the reception and full changing facilities with showers. Found on Market Avenue. lanoyoga.com 01243 698725
2nd Floor
1 Old Market Avenue
Chichester
PO19 1SP 01243 698725
2.
FITBOX is a health, wellness and fitness studio for personal training and classes located just off the Waitrose roundabout. [email protected]
07885 405 165 www.chifitbox.com
[email protected]
07885 405 165 Fitbox Fitness Studios, Unit 3, Spectrum House
Chandler Road, Chichester
PO19 8UE
3.
Astons Gym offer a small, well-equipped gym and personal training studio near Chichester with the very latest cutting-edge technology and equipment including digitised eGYM exercise and strength machines. astonsgym.co.uk
01243 531165 Unit 2, Temple Bar Business Park,
Strettington Ln,
Chichester PO18 0TU
4.
Nuffield Health Gym The National health brand offer a gym, classes a swimming pool and spa facilities on Chichester Gate. www.nuffieldhealth.com
01243 88560
Chichester Gate, Chichester PO19 8EL