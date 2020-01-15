Observer series Salon of the Year 2019 winner revealed

Luxston Hair & Beauty in Barnham has been crowned the Observer Salon of the Year 2019.

Edward Alexander-Ward and Chris Ward opened the salon in December 2018 in order to provide the attentive and professional service that ladies and gentlemen have come to expect whilst attending prestigious city salons, but in a convenient village location.

Salon of the Year winners Luxston Hair and Beauty,'Chris Ward and Edward Alexander Ward. Pic Steve Robards SR20011003

Edward said: “Our core objectives were to ensure we recruited highly qualified and experienced hair and beauty professionals from within the industry, allowing our client base to have a truly relaxing and special experience.”

Chris added: “Every small detail was thought about, from the drinks menu – which allows our clients to enjoy a variety of fresh ground coffees, teas and alcoholic beverages – to the ethical hair care products sourced from Italy.”

Luxston is just over a year old and already has a large following and client base, due to specialising in advanced colour techniques such as balayage and ombré as well as non-damaging human hair extensions.

Edward said: “We are so thankful to all the hundreds of people who very kindly sent in votes for us to win this wonderful award. The fact that our own local communities actively engaged to vote for us, makes us feel incredibly proud. It really has helped us affirm that our ethical business model, with employees and clients at the heart of everything we do, is working and recognised.”

Luxston also offer a wide range of beauty treatments that are available at the salon, enabling clients to have a full beauty experience in a professional and relaxing atmosphere.

Due to the success of Luxston, Edward and Chris have announced they will be opening BARBER LANE, a traditional and professional barbershop within Luxston Hair & Beauty.

Complete with free beers and fresh coffee and a full-time qualified barber offering everything from haircuts and fades to traditional hot towel wet shaves as well as nose, ear and eyebrow waxing.

To celebrate their opening, they will be offering 50 per cent off all services.

BARBER LANE opens February 20 2020, for more information visit www.barberlane.co.uk

Luxston Hair and Beauty is located in Barnham Road, Barnham.

To find out more and to see the full list of hair and beauty treatments visit https://www.luxston.com or call 01243 552875.

In second place for the Salon of the Year awards 2019 – voted for by readers – was Head & Jones Hair in The Parade, Durlston Drive, Bognor Regis.

Third place went to Deju Vu in High Street, Petworth.