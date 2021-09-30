Christopher Langridge, who won Olympic bronze playing Badminton at the 2016 games, cut the ribbon at the Saltbox Road supermarket, which opened at 8am this morning.

It's the first Aldi store to open in and around Bognor Regis, creating 40 new jobs for local people and giving residents even more choice for their weekly shop.

"I've had a fantastic time opening the Aldi store here in Bognor Regis," Mr Landridge said. "It was an honour to officially open the store and welcome customers inside for the first time."

Store manager Dan LeBas added: “It’s been a wonderful morning here at the opening of Aldi Bognor Regis. It was lovely to welcome our new customers into store, and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks."

After the grand opening, Mr Langridge gave an assembly for pupils at Bersted Green Primary school, focusing on the benefits of eating right, working hard and believing in yourself. He also answered questions about his preparations for the 2016 Rio Olympics, sharing stories from his challenging training regime.

Pupils had been given a chance to win a £20 gift voucher at the new store for producing a poster which represented what healthy eating means to them. When the two winners, Sienna and Eloise, were finally announced, Mr Langridge presented their prize.

He said: “It was great to speak with the children at Bersted Green Primary School about the importance of eating healthily and how it can be fun to plan and prepare meals as a family. Hopefully I’ve also managed to inspire the pupils to keep active and try different sports.”

1. Cutting the ribbon Bersted Green Primary school students cut the ribbon to the new store alongside deputy Mayor John Barrett and Olympian Christopher Langridge. Photo: Image: Aldi Photo Sales

2. The new store The brand new supermarket opened this morning Photo: Aldi Photo Sales

3. New jobs for local people The new store has created 40 new jobs for local people. Photo: Aldi Photo Sales

4. Inside the store Olympian Christopher Langridge with Aldi staff Photo: Aldi Photo Sales