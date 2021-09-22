Online petition calls for creation of a ‘food quarter’ in Bognor Regis

Restaurants and businesses in Bognor Regis have started a Change.org petition calling for the creation of a ‘food quarter’ in York Road.

The petition, posted over the weekend, describes the businesses’ intention to use the road as ‘a relaxed outdoor eating and drinking environment covered with parasols’, complete with ‘street lighting’ and ‘beautifully laid up tables’.

With more than 1,500 signatures, the petition has already garnered a degree of support from willing residents.

DM21050150a.jpg. Mustards. Shaun Mustard, left and Craig Mustard. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-210517-173926008

Hoping that enthusiasm makes his dream a reality is organiser Craig Mustard, who co-owns Mustards Bar and Restaurant with his brother, Shaun.

Mustards is organising the petition alongside other businesses on York Road, including CBD café Cabana Verde, Caribbean bar Suga’ Kane and American-style restaurant T-Bone Burger.

Together they hope the proposed dining area will capitalise on enthusiasm for domestic tourism and bring something new to the town.

“It’s an attraction, isn’t it?” Mr Mustard said.

“People will flow from the beach and Place St Maur and into the town.

“At the end of the day, it’s a destination area. Tourists will come along from Butlin’s, down the promenade and it’ll make this the place to go.

“It’s for everyone. It’ll benefit local businesses, local people, it’ll benefit tourism. In my opinion, anyway.”

To make his vision a reality, Mr Mustard and his colleagues will have to file a formal application with West Sussex County Council, which will decide whether or not to take the plans further.

A spokesperson for the county council said: “Once a formal application is received from the community we will assess this and determine if its viable to take forward as a future project, bearing in mind the needs of all stakeholders and other projects affecting Bognor Regis town centre.”