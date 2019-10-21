Opening date confirmed for new Chichester store

National footwear retailer Charles Clinkard has confirmed it is set to open its newest store in Chichester this weekend.

In a post on social media last week, Charles Clinkard said a new shop is 'coming soon' to Chichester. Plans were also submitted to Chichester District Council for the installation of a new fascia sign, reading Charles Clinkard, on the existing shopfront at 72-73 South Street — formally used by technology store Solutions Inc, which closed on February 18.

The shoe shop, which has created 'more than ten new jobs for the city', has now confirmed its opening date.

A spokesperson said: "Footwear retailer Charles Clinkard continues to buck the high street trend with the opening of another in its 30-plus chain of stores.

"The new shop in South Street, Chichester, in the centre of the town will open on Saturday and has created more than ten new jobs for the town.

"The store will sell women’s, men’s and children’s shoes.

"The four-week refurbishment represents an investment of around £200,000 by the firm which has outlets across the UK."

Managing director Charles Clinkard is confident the store will be a 'great fit' for Chichester.

He added: "Obviously the high street is suffering due to internet sales but we find that having a physical store complements our excellent online offering.

“One thing you can’t do over the internet is fit children shoes properly. Knowing that our staff are experts is a comfort to parents, who want to make sure their youngsters get off to a good start and look after their feet.

“Our customer service, whether in-store or online, is second to none and that is why our customers keep on coming back.”