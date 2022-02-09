Owners hint at what's in store for Chichester House of Fraser site

The sale of the West Street building was completed in June 2020 to Interceptor Opportunities Ltd.

Speaking to this newspaper, a spokesman for the firm, Paul Pressland, said: "We are having consultation with the council and just establishing the parameters of the listed building.

"What we are trying to do is to make sure that we are all happy that the right elements of the building are retained.

House of Fraser in West Street

"The approach is that we will respect the fabric of the building — everything is a slow process at the moment."

While the consultation process is still on going, Paul made assurances that there will be an 'active frontage' saying that residents could expect to see retailers filling spaces on the ground floor.

"It's going to complement the area," Paul added.

"What we do need is to keep the community and keep the vibrancy."

The popular department store shuts its doors for the last time on January 27 2019 after the company went into administration and was subsequently bought by Sports Direct which made the decision to close the site.