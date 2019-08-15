Plan to turn Chichester's Jack Wills into offices

An application has been made for to turn Chichester's Jack Wills store into an office building.

Plans were submitted this week to change the use of the building from retail (class A1) to business use (class B1) and for alterations to the inside and outside of the building.

The application has been put forward by Kingsbridge Estates Ltd, a property investment company based in Tangmere.

It seeks permission for the refurbishment of the listed building in North Street and for all three floors to be used as office space. The application also includes landscaping and other external works.

Office space would be 'high-end' according to the applicant and would include modern track lighting, exposed electrical conduits and a mesh ceiling. Offices spaces would be split by crittal style partitions which would allow natural light through.

The building would also be made more accessible with the installation of a ramp and lift inside the the building.

The future of the building was thrown into uncertainty last week following the announcement that Sports Direct had purchased the fashion retailer for £17.5m. Read more here: What is the future for Chichester's Jack Wills store now Mike Ashley owns it?

