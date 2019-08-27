Plans for new gym and health club in Selsey put on hold

Plans to create a new gym and health club in Selsey have been setback due to costing issues.

Checkatrade founder and Selsey resident Kevin Byrne submitted an application to turn a building into a £1.7million private gym and health club in Ellis Square off Manor Road.

The completed building in Selsey, which was due to be offices but now could house a gym and health club

However, three months later, he has submitted a withdrawal notice due to costing issues.

Speaking to the Observer, a frustrated Mr Bryne said the decision was made after his building consultant advised that, to bring the cost down, he would have to withdraw the current application and submit a new one.

He said: "A planning officer came out to inspect the building which went well.

"Then I get notification that I need to pay £5,082 for something that wasn’t calculated correctly some 14 months ago.

"However, my building consultant informed me we could cancel the current one and go for what's called a variation of condition, this would only have a bill of a few hundred.

"This means the start of another eight week processing period."

When Checkatrade was sold in 2017, Mr Byrne explored the possibility of converting the building, which was already under construction, into offices.

Since there was no market demand for the offices, he then submitted an application to bring in a state-of-the-art health complex.

However planning permission for a change of use was refused by Chichester District Council in July 2018 as councillors argued the offices had not been marketed for long enough.

The fresh application, which has now been withdrawn, would have brought in a gym, hairdresser and nail bar, seating area, kitchen and servery area, with a fitness room, dressing room, relaxation area and three beauty treatment rooms all on the first floor.