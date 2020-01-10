Plans for new health and wellbeing centre in Chichester refused

Plans to replace office space with a health and wellbeing centre in Chichester have been refused.

The application (19/02748/FUL) proposed the change of use of third floor offices to a health and wellbeing centre at 1 Old Market Avenue.

Old Market Avenue, Chichester. Photo: Google Street View

According to the applicant, the office space has been vacant since May 2019.

Refusing the application, Andrew Frost, director of planning and the environment at Chichester District Council, said the proposal would be 'contrary to the Chichester Local Plan'.

The decision notice read: "The proposal would result in the loss of an employment use for which no supporting evidence has been submitted with the application to demonstrate that the employment use is no longer required.

"The application would therefore result in the less of an employment use, with insufficient justification for its loss."

