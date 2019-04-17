Plans for Selsey pub to move to larger premises

The owner of a popular Selsey pub has announced plans for its relocation to a larger premises.

Edward Sye, real ale enthusiast and owner of The Crab Pot, in Selsey, applied for a change of use at the site of a former off licence at 153 High Street, just four doors along the road from the current site.

He said: “Really it’s because the pub is very popular and sometimes there is no room to get everyone in. We want to expand our offer so we can do food and beer matchings.”

A charterer surveyor, Edward is also working towards becoming a beer sommelier and has been working with local chef, Achim Klein, to discuss plans for the offering at the new premises.

The pub would be ‘sticking to micro-pub principles’ of no background music or gaming machines just the 'long lost art of conversation' if the application is successful.

Having larger premises would also enable Edward to satisfy demand at busy times as well as provide the opportunity to have a much larger selection of beer and cider from around the world, he said.

“We are still a micro-pub at the end of the day, but we just want to offer a little bit more.”

Comments on the application have been positive, Edward said. Selsey resident John Mallett said: "The commitment and personal investment by a few local traders and this development particularly, will continue the growth of the High Street and bring many more locals and visitors to the town.

"We have a small nucleus of traders that are really keen to build a thriving community. This plan builds on existing success and we must support it!"

Since opening in the July 2017 the pub has been voted Western Sussex CAMRA Pub of the Year 2018 as was included in The Good Beer Guide 2018

For more information on the application, visit the district council's planning portal here: 19/00910/FUL