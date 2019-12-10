Plans in the pipeline for new bar in Selsey

In a bid to 'encourage people to visit south of the town', an application has been submitted to replace an Indian restaurant with a bar in Selsey.

Selsey restaurateur Beyhan Cumali wants to convert New Asian Spice, in 3 Hillfield Road, into a bar to offer a 'different dining and drinking experience' in Selsey.

Currently, the site is used as an Indian restaurant and bar with a takeaway service.

The design and access statement for the change of use application (19/02842/FUL) read: "The benefit of these changes is to provide a new facility with a different dining and drinking experience to Selsey, to encourage people to visit south of the town, hoping to invigorate growth to local businesses in this area.

"The main building structure will not change in size but will have changes to the front facade and side entrance. There will be new paths to the side and garden entrances and painted walls to brighten appearance.

"It is the intention to maintain this building to a high standard, therefore improving the street scene."

Miss Cumali said the use of the garden will be 'within certain time periods and strictly maintained'. The application also outlined plans for a new bar and seating area, disabled access and new toilets.

