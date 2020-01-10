Plans in the pipeline for restaurant to move into former bank in Selsey

An application has been submitted for a restaurant to fill a vacant site in Selsey.

The proposal (19/03011/FUL), at 97 High Street, requests the change of use of the building, previously used by Barclays bank, to a restaurant with two, first floor residential accommodations.

Selsey's closed Barclays bank could soon be converted into a restaurant with two,first floor residential accommodations. Photo: Google Street View

The planning, design, heritage and access statement outlined the objectives of the application.

It read: "[It would] create a vibrant business that harnesses this town centre location and preserves the character of the listed building and the contribution it makes to the conservation area. It will put ground and first floors into good, production use [and] avoid significant harm to the amenity of neighbouring residents.

"The proposed restaurant use with residential accommodation above will preserve town centre commercial activity and year round vibrancy generated by Selsey residents and visitors.

"Restaurant use will make a more lively and longer daily contribution to the vitality of the high street than the former bank use. It will replace employment lost when the bank closed."

The application has so far had three support comments, including the former manager of Barclays Bank in Selsey, Claire Whelan.

Mrs Whelan wrote: "I fully support this application as it will enhance the High Street and will encourage people who do not live in Selsey to visit the town.

"The addition of first floor flats is a superb idea and the applicant should be applauded for his commitment to social care.

"I am delighted to see that the building will hopefully be restored to it's former glory and not left to fall into total disrepair as has happened to other buildings in the High Street including Lloyds and NatWest Banks.

"Existing businesses in the High Street will benefit from the increased footfall which the proposed development will undoubtedly bring."

Also to offer 'wholehearted support' was Selsey resident Melanie Garrett.

She wrote: "The restaurant would be a considerable asset to the village, both for residents and visitors, and the low cost rental accommodation would be of value to the community."

