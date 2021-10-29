Molly's Flooring and Homeware offer a great selection of Hallowe'en good

Its owner Molly Bough, 19, of Tangmere has set up the shop after gaining success from selling the personalised gifts online.

Miss Bough, gained her experience working for her Mother, Louise, who owns Lou's Carpet Tiles.

Molly's Flooring and Homeware provide vinyl flooring, rugs - which have been saved from going to landfill, illuminated glass blocks,

Lousie Brough outside her daughter's shop Molly's Flooring and Hardware

personalised bauballs and personalised bouquets. It will be in its residency in Crane Street until January 6.

They also have a specialised section for Hallowe'en gift and ornaments to get your house looking spooky.