Popular Chichester jewellers shuts down

A popular jewellery store in Chichester has closed its doors.

According to an article by Retail Jeweller, Cred Jewellery cited tough trading conditions and difficulty getting hold of enough fairtrade gold as the reasons for the closure.

Despite there being no official announcement, the store at 41 South Street is now empty and the company's website is offline.

Cred, which was the sole importer of fairtrade gold to the UK, was founded by Greg Valerio MBE in 1996 to pioneer fair trade and ethical practices in the jewellery industry.

Cred was sold to Alan Frampton in 2010, allowing Mr Valerio to focus on campaigning for justice and transparency within the jewellery industry.

Cred has since operated via a standalone store in Chichester, an office in London and online.

We have approached Cred Jewellery for more information.

Have you read?: Game store closes in Chichester