Positive response as Chichester shop is filled

A Chichester business has moved into a larger premises today (Monday January 13).

CGC Emporium or Coffee Comic and Games moved from their North Street shop on the corner of Guildhall Street to the former site of Coln Gallery, also on North Street.

Owner Owen Lambert said the shop will benefit from having more space in the new premises.

He described the response from shoppers at 'absolutely fantastic'.

"We have had customers coming in and helping which shows how invested people are in the place," he said.

"I think [the high street is] changing and it has got to change. It's more about experience and community now. We have been going to four years and we see lots of people several times a week — that is what's key to this.

"I think being a third place for people is really important.

"We just want to be able to offer everything for the discerning geek. We try and cover all the bases. We couldn't have just been a comic shop or a games shop."

The shop's popular game events will continue. You can find out more about the business here: Comics Games and Coffee Ltd