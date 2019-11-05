Poundland is back in Chichester

Shoppers flocked to Chichester's new Poundland store as the company opened its East Street store at the weekend.

Strong winds and heavy rain failed to deter many eager shoppers as the discount chain store opened on Saturday (November 2) a few hundred yards from its previous store.

ks190599-3 Chichester Poundland phot kate...Kate Misiorska, manager of the new Poundland store in East Street Chichester.ks190599-3

Keen customers were given a chance to win vouchers for the store ranging from £5 to £50 and were also given the chance to meet the Poundland mascot Pound Hound.

The store has taken the place of HMV and The Entertainer has moved in to its old premises after the firm moved out earlier this year.

Did you go along on the day? Let us know what you think by emailing news@chiobserver.co.uk

Read more here: • Poundland reveals opening date for new Chichester store

The Pound Hound outside the shop on Saturday (November 2)

• Chichester Poundland opening: What you need to know

• Poundland confirms 'swift return' to Chichester

