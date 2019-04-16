Premier Inn backs Chichester business park site plan

Hotel chain Premier Inn has commented on plans to create a hotel, restaurant and gym as part of a business park on Bognor Road, Chichester.

Designs for the site included detailed plans for an 84-bed Premier Inn, which the company has now said would operate in addition to its existing Chichester premises.

Read more about the plans here: Hotel, restaurant and drive-thru planned at Bognor Road business park site

Writing on behalf of Premier Inn’s parent company, Whitebread, Guy Kemsley commented on the application ‘confirmed the committment’ of Premier Inn to the site.

He wrote: “The city centre Premier Inn enjoys high levels of occupancy and throughout the year it serves a wide range of guests.

“Some of our hotels have significant differences in between mid-week and weekend occupancy but the nature of Chichester and the surrounding areas of visitor attractions help to ensure that this hotel is always busy.

“Not only do we have high levels of occupancy, we also have prospective guests that we are unable to acommodate.”