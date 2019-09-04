Record number join Rolls-Royce Motor Cars apprenticeship scheme

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has welcomed the largest-ever cohort onto its award-winning apprenticeship programme for 2019 in a special ceremony at Goodwood.

A record 26 new apprentices and their families took part in the event, which was hosted by Johann Wolf, director of manufacturing at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, together with senior managers and employees from the departments in which the apprentices will be based during their time at Goodwood.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars apprenticeship scheme starters 2019

The new recruits will train with the company for between two and four years, working alongside experienced craftspeople in assembly, woodshop, surface finish, leathershop, parts quality and total vehicle quality management to learn the unique skills and techniques employed by the world’s leading luxury manufacturer.

They will also study for nationally-recognised vocational qualifications at Chichester College and other local further education establishments.

For the first time since its launch in 2006, the programme now includes Sir Ralph Robins Degree Apprenticeships, in which candidates will study for a BEng in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Chichester to complement their on-the-job practical training.

The welcoming event for the new arrivals was followed by a chance to celebrate the achievements of apprentices who have successfully completed their apprenticeship in 2019 and are now employed in roles across the company.

Johann Wolf said: “Since its launch 13 years ago, our apprenticeship programme has provided a unique opportunity for successful candidates to develop skills and careers with an iconic global brand.

“We remain absolutely committed to continuing our provision to maximise its reach and impact.

“We believe this combination of hands-on training, practical experience and vocational education is vitally important not only to our own future, but to that of UK manufacturing as a whole.

“That we were able to offer a record number of apprenticeship places this year is a testament to the sheer quality of the applications we’re now receiving.

“We’re very much looking forward to working with our new apprentices over the coming years, and helping them realise the enormous potential they’ve already demonstrated.”