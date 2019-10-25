Residents 'devastated' at closure of Chichester take-away

Readers have expressed their sadness at the closure of a Chichester take-away.

Green Chilli in Hardham Road closed down for good yesterday (Thursday October 24) to the dismay of a number of Observer readers.

Green Chilli. Picture via Google Streetview

Commenting on social mediaJune Raffery said: "One of the best take aways in Chichester. Always had good food."

James Cranshaw said: "Nooooo! The best Indian in Chi and the cheapest!"

Sandie Platt seemed to agree and said: "Ah no it's my fav Indian."

Another reader added their view: "Devastated about this! My fav Indian in Chi."

Lillie Wonka said: "If they didn't put the prices so high in Chi it would be easier for people to maintain their shops open, I guess."

Samantha Leparle said: "Nooooo my favourite Indian takeaway, sad to see it go."