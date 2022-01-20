Residents saddened at loss of takeaway near Chichester

Beijing Palace in Nutbourne made the announcement on Facebook that it would be closing on Saturday, January 29.

Thousands of people have now read the original article and after being posted to social media, the comments section was soon awash with 'crying' emojis and people tagging friends and family to alert them about the planned closure.

Beijing Palace in Nutbourne

Trevor Hayes described the news as 'sad' adding: "A lovely place, staff and food."

Tracie Bangert commented: "They were always great at introducing young people to the world of work, three of our children found jobs there."

Philip Medlam said the restaurant was 'the best Chinese around'.

Tom Taylor agreed and added: "Sad, best Chinese in the area. And not greasy."

Writing in to the Observer, Andrew Hogg said: "Despite the number of eateries in town, Chichester and the surrounding district is really poorly served when it comes to places to eat out.

"There are no decent Chinese restaurants at all. There are two OK Indian restaurants but none that are exceptional. There is one okay Thai and one that isn't.

"Most of the restaurant chains have really tired menus, while the pub grub in town and nearby villages is over priced and in my experience very mediocre.