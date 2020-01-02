Saddened residents share their memories after family pub outside Chichester closes - 'It was the best you could wish for'

Saddened residents have taken to social media to share their memories after a family pub in Halnakar served its customers for the last time this week.

The Anglesey Arms’ landlord George Jackson revealed on Tuesday (December 31) that the pub was to close after 17 years. Read more here

Alongside his mum Jules, George had overseen the successful running of the pub for ten years after the death of his dad, and former landlord, Roger.

However, having suffered ‘two years of hell’ following a shift in the tenancy agreement, George said ‘enough was enough’.

After the news broke, more than one hundred Observer readers have left Facebook comments, expressing their sadness and sharing their fond memories of the family pub.

Lucy French wrote: "This is so sad, such a fabulous local pub.

"We have many happy and fond memories of the Anglesey, we even discussed and agreed the name our now 11-year-old daughter at the bar with Jules, Roger and George, it's a huge loss. We wish you all the luck in the world."

Helena Cole said: "This is devastating, we went for lunch every year with my mother in law and kept it up even after her death."

Sue Ridgwell-Smith said she always had 'such a warm welcome' at the pub.

She added: "The food was always superb. We will truly miss George and Jules and this fantastic pub, we wish you both the best of luck and thank you for the genuine warm welcomes you always gave us."

Art Tukker said it was a shame to lose the 'best local pub you could wish for', whilst another regular customer Alistair Sawyer said it was 'absolutely tragic'.

Sue Wallsgrove wrote: "Heartbreaking, was a fantastic pub and fantastic staff, what a sad thing. Thanks Jules and George for your great hospitality over the years."

Guy Daniel Gibbons also expressed his sadness, thanking Jules and George for 'helping my wife and I out when our wedding venue fell through'.

Sam Hoare said: "We had our wedding reception there. Jules, George, Richard and team did an amazing job. Was also our local! Can’t believe this."

Heather Leighton said it was a 'a real loss to the area'.

She added: "Such a shame! Was our local for 14 years. Amazing food, lovely service and a fabulous beer garden."

