Sadness as two more businesses leave Chichester

Diners and shoppers have expressed their sadness after the closure of two Chichester businesses this week.

South Island, which served Chinese and English food at 1A Adelaide Road, closed its doors on Saturday and, on Monday, a sign appeared on the window of Molton Brown in East Street.

A sign appeared on the window of Molton Brown, informing customers of its closure

The customer notice read: “We are very sad to say that this store will cease trading on Thursday. We have been unable to re-negotiate the lease and therefore it is not commercially viable to continue trading. Please be rest assured that Molton Brown aren’t in the business of closing stores but occasionally difficult decisions have to be made to keep a healthy store portfolio.

“We would like to thank all of our customers for their support and custom throughout the years and we wish you a fond farewell.”

Responding to the news on our Facebook page, Heather Simpson said it was ‘one of my favourite stores going from Chichester’.

Diane Wilson wrote: “Gutted this store is closing. Can’t believe another great shop will disappear from Chichester!”

South Island served Chinese and English food at 1A Adelaide Road

Red Wavell said it was 'really sad', adding: "I know someone who works there. High street dying but especially in Chichester."

Debbie Carpenter wrote: "Sad news. Hope the team that work there have jobs to go to. Everyone bleats on about how it’d be good for independents to open in Chichester and not to have big retailers in the town so it’s like ‘any other town’ but if even the bigger companies can’t afford to be here, how are any independent stores supposed to be able to start up?"

The owners of South Island also informed its customers by putting a sign on the door, which read: “Closing down as from today.”

Matt Cox, who was one of more than 100 people to react to the news, said he was ‘gutted’ to see the closure of the ‘nicest Chinese in Chichester’.

Anne Marie Gascoigne agreed. She said: “Such a shame really is loved their food and they were such lovely people.”

Victoria Gillespie said she was left 'devastated' by the news.

Sharing her memories of the restaurant, Carol J Ward said: "When my daughter was little, they always gave her a lollipop when we went in. Their chicken curry and egg fried rice was the best we've ever had."

Tina Bowers said she went there 'for years' and 'never had to complain'.

Gemma Farren wrote: “Absolutely gutted. By far the best Chinese take away around Chichester, me and my husband have used them since our teens. The owners were always welcoming. No where beats South Island!”

Share your thoughts and memories by commenting on our Facebook page.

Have you read?: Positive response as Chichester shop is filled



Strong support behind plans for restaurant to replace former bank in Selsey