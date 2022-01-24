Second Chichester Greggs site is given the green light

The bakery chain made plans to move into the former Pret A Manger shop in East Street in November.

In it application, Greggs hoped to place two signs out the front of the shop, one projecting sign, and two digital promotional screens to hang in the shop's windows.

Plans were approved on Thursday (January 20).

East Street, Chichester. Picture by Kate Shemilt

Unlike the Greggs on North Street, this site is going to be spread over two floors with a dining area and staff room upstairs ad a counter and dining area on the ground floor.