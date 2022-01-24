Second Chichester Greggs site is given the green light
Plans for another Greggs in the city centre have been given the go-ahead.
Monday, 24th January 2022, 11:20 am
Updated
Monday, 24th January 2022, 11:23 am
The bakery chain made plans to move into the former Pret A Manger shop in East Street in November.
In it application, Greggs hoped to place two signs out the front of the shop, one projecting sign, and two digital promotional screens to hang in the shop's windows.
Plans were approved on Thursday (January 20).
Unlike the Greggs on North Street, this site is going to be spread over two floors with a dining area and staff room upstairs ad a counter and dining area on the ground floor.
