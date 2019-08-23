Selsey's Bunn Leisure sold to US company

Bunn Leisure has been acquired by a US holiday business, the company's managing director has said.

The low-cost beach holiday company based in Selsey has been bought by Cove Communities in Phoenix, Arizona.

The firm's managing director John Bunn said: "We are excited to announce that Bunn Leisure has been acquired by like-minded US-based holiday business Cove Communities, who have chosen us as their entrance to the UK Market.

"My family and I were not actively looking to sell, but this was an opportunity to join a business incredibly well-attuned to our own philosophy and values and one which will respect our family legacy ensuring continued investment that has placed the parks among the very best in the UK.

"We are very proud and protective of the Bunn Leisure brand – the most important elements being the people who work here, our caravan owners and holidaymakers many of whom return year after year – and with me at the helm for at least the next two years it will be business as usual as Bunn Leisure becomes the core of a new UK Holiday Park Group set up by Cove."